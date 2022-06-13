Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend by an average of 26.4% per year over the last three years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

TSLX opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 244.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

