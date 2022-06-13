S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.