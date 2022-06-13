SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

