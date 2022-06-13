Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.06 Million

Stacks (STX) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $456.43 million and $19.06 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,723,608 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

