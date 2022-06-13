Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.67.

NYSE:SWK opened at $109.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 99,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

