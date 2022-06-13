Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SUBCY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.85. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

