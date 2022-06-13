Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 12.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) traded down 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.95. 93,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,988,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter.
About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
