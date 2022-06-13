Tael Market Capitalization Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tael has traded flat against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $6.32, $13.96, $45.75 and $7.20.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.04 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104242 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

