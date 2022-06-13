Tate & Lyle’s (TATE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($11.72) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.65) to GBX 940 ($11.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TATE opened at GBX 734.50 ($9.20) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 624.40 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 814.90 ($10.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 12.80 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £31,586.51 ($39,582.09).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

