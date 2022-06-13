Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 47.1% in May

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.19%. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 268.76%.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 152 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

