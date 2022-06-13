Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) were down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 450,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,028,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 62,248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

