Teloscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $143,504.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 98.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $359,266.67 and $143,504.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00013605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00033270 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00168930 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

