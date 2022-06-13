The Force Protocol Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131633 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

