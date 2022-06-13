The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The GDL Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

