The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE IRL traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 233,963 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

