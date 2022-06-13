The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

