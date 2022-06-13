The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.18.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.
