Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THUPY opened at $15.57 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

