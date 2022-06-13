Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.

TWMIF opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWMIF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

