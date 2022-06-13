Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Down 51.9% in May

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,223 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TINV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,021. Tiga Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

