TokenPocket Market Cap Tops $22.55 Million (TPT)

TokenPocket (TPT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. TokenPocket has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TokenPocket Coin Profile

TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP . The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro

