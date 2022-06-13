Travel + Leisure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $46.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

