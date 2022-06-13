Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the May 15th total of 307,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TREVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.66.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TREVF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.