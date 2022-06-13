Trust Co of Kansas Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.