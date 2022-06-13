TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 913,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,837. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRX Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

