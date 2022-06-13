Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 28977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$290.44 million and a PE ratio of -21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.58.
About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)
Featured Articles
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.