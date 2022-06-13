Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) PT Raised to GBX 95

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.12% from the company’s previous close.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 87 ($1.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.93) to GBX 78 ($0.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 75.33 ($0.94).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.83). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.96. The company has a market capitalization of £780.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.77.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.