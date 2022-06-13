UGAS (UGAS) Price Down 16.6% This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $220,794.58 and approximately $91,428.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

