United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 445,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,827,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.