United Services Automobile Association Sells 19,441 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $109,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 117,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,695,573. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

