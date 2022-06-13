Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ:VLYPP opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $31.66.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.