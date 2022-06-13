Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.09 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.