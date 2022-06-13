Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.49 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $110.06 million and $4.49 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000282 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.