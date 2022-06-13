Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

