Vesper (VSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,690.00

Vesper (VSP) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $127,690.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00394841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00532240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,703,875 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

