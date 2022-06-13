Videndum’s (VID) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,590 ($19.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Shares of VID stock opened at GBX 1,377.28 ($17.26) on Friday. Videndum has a twelve month low of GBX 1,244 ($15.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,419.10 ($17.78).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.