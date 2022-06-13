VIMworld Reaches 1-Day Volume of $405,015.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $405,015.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,258.26 or 1.00010681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

