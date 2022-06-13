Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 62.9% in May

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VGI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. 47,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,207. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.