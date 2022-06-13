Vortex Defi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $3,766.29 and approximately $162.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00027502 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.