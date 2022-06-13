Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Achieves $13.91 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $13.91 million and $989,551.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,238,315 coins and its circulating supply is 80,263,103 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

