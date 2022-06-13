Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

LIT stock opened at $72.53 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.