Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

