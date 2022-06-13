Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) CEO Sells $44,444.84 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $44,444.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,282 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $48,395.50.

On Friday, June 3rd, Dale Richard Foster sold 1,718 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $64,854.50.

Shares of WSTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.