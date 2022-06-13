Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Buys 597 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ABBV stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.