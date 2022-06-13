Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 451,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,559. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

