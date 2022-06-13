Yield Guild Games Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $46.91 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00391232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00510953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,369,842 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

