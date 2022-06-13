Zero Market Capitalization Hits $98,544.70 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $98,544.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00282216 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00064192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003314 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,529,500 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

