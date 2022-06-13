Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Willie M. Reed Sells 1,855 Shares

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZTS traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.97. 2,281,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.