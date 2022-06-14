1stdibs.Com (DIBS) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 1stdibs.Com to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million -$20.96 million -5.31 1stdibs.Com Competitors $15.37 billion $806.99 million -2.24

1stdibs.Com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com. 1stdibs.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 4 2 0 2.33 1stdibs.Com Competitors 156 959 3216 43 2.72

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 218.44%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 92.19%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -24.25% -15.64% -12.56% 1stdibs.Com Competitors -11.17% -27.23% -7.26%

Summary

1stdibs.Com rivals beat 1stdibs.Com on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

