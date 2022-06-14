21,500 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,119,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

