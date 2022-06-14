2,945 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 422.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

